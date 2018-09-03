Bryson DeChambeau has found the right formula for the richest part of the PGA Tour season.
Coming off a four-shot victory last week in New Jersey, the 24-year-old physics major known as the "Mad Scientist" pulled away with three straight birdies to close out the front nine and kept his distance the rest of the way to win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday in Norton, Mass.
DeChambeau closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory on the TPC Boston, becoming only the second player in the 12 years of the lucrative FedEx Cup to win the opening two playoff events.
Vijay Singh did it in 2008 before the points system was changed to create more volatility. Singh effectively had the $10 million prize wrapped up before the finale.
DeChambeau, with his third victory this year, was assured of being the No. 1 seed when he gets to the Tour Championship, no matter what happens next week at the third playoff event outside Philadelphia.
And he would appear to be a shoo-in to be one of U.S. captain Jim Furyk's three Ryder Cup picks to be announced Tuesday. The idea is to find the hottest player to fill out the team, and no one has been close to DeChambeau over the last two weeks.
DeChambeau, who started the year at No. 99 in the world, moved past Rory McIlroy to No. 7. He finished at 16-under 268 and made $1,620,000 for the second straight week.
Starting the final round one shot behind Abraham Ancer, and among 10 players within four shots of the lead, DeChambeau had a two-putt birdie from 50 feet on No. 7, took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 220-yard eighth hole, and then hit his approach to 6 feet to a back right pin at No. 9 for his third straight birdie.
Basketball
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is expected to play in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night against Phoenix wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in Game 4.
Bird said tests Monday showed no additional damage, and she went through practice later in the day.
Bird was injured midway through the second quarter of Game 4 when she took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Breanna Stewart. Seattle led by as many as 17 in the first half, but Phoenix rallied to force Game 5 with an 86-84 victory.
It was the fifth time in her career Bird has broken her nose and while she had the protective mask with her in Phoenix, trainers couldn't get the bleeding to stop enough for her to return to the game.
College football
The war of words between Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former Wolverines receiver Braylon Edwards is heating up.
Harbaugh, upset Edwards posted a negative tweet about two U-M players during Saturday's 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, fired back at Monday's news conference.
Edwards, now a college football analyst, was suspended indefinitely by the Big Ten Network for "a violation of the network's social media guidelines."
"I was disappointed that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players," said Harbaugh, whose program dropped its 17th consecutive road game to a ranked opponent, a streak dating to 2006.
"If somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ball club, come after me."
Edwards' tweet Saturday night, which was later deleted, was directed at U-M center Cesar Ruiz and transfer quarterback Shea Patterson: "Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, (expletive) Michigan offense is so predictable.....Michigan football is sadly one thing......Trash," Edwards wrote.
On Monday, Harbaugh defended his players, both first-year starters for the Wolverines.
• Nick Saban made official what anybody who watched No. 1 Alabama's opener likely assumed: Tua Tagovailoa is the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.
The top-ranked Tide's coach didn't wait for the question to be asked Monday before saying Tagovailoa will start Saturday against Arkansas State, but even he acknowledged it wasn't much of a secret.
He said two-year starter Jalen Hurts will still play a role.
Pro football
Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.
Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an "All American Icon" and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt"
Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn't officially announced the contract.
The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity. The deal puts Kaepernick in the top bracket of NFL players with Nike.
