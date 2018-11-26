From the NOAA: The first blizzard since 1999 affected locations within about 5 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline in the counties of Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha. The blizzard was generated by a strong low pressure moving northeast along a frontal boundary that stretched across northern Illinois to northern Indiana. Northeast to east winds gusting to 35 to 40 mph helped to reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile, and created snow drifts of 2 to 5 feet in height. Many vehicle accidents were reported, and many vehicles were reported to be stuck in snow drifts. 

Dec. 2, 2006 Journal Times
