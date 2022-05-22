 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: May 22, 2022

  • 0

BRAUN, Patricia Ann, 68

Racine, May 18, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BURNS, Joe Frank, 71

Racine, May 18, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FISHER, Sister Barbara, O.P, 90

Racine, May 18, at Siena Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TOBIAS, Paul Eric, 67

Racine, May 16, at residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

VAGUE, Christina M.

Racine, May 16, at residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VICK, Celestina Dora, 96

Racine, May 14, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

