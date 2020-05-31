Deaths
GILLIAM, Willie Mae, 65

Racine, May 24 at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRACE, Ahmir Malik, infant

May 29 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MEIER, Henrietta M., 86

Racine, May 30 at Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WOLFMAN, Alan D., 74

Formerly of Racine, May 21 at his residence in Lafayette, Indiana, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

