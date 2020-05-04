Deaths
JACKSON, Pastor Sam

Racine, May 1 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROUSHIA, Lyle D., 78

Racine, May 2 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEPHAN, Marilyn J., 88

Mount Pleasant, May 2 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZWIEBEL, Mary T., 98

Burlington, May 3 at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlingtion.

