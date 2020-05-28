Deaths
AYALA, Miriam Ramos, 54

Racine, May 24, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CHRISTOPHERSON, William “Bill” H., 66

Racine, May 26 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

COTTON, Dorothy M., 86

Racine, May 28, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAVIS, Leland E. “Lee,” 64

Racine, May 24 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAGEN, Robert F. “Bob,” 82

Greenville, Wis., formerly of the Racine/Kenosha area, May 27 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JACKSON, Trevor Lawrence, 35

Racine, May 28 at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JULIAN-ORTEGA, Joaquin, 53

Burlington, May 26, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LOKEN, Jeffrey Thomas, 66

Mount Pleasant, May 26 at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, Florence Irene, 90

Cary, Ill., May 26 at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

PEREZ, Jesus, 91

Racine, May 26 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PETERSON, Therese R., 63

Racine, May 27 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Garnell, 74

Milwaukee, May 23 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

