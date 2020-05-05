Deaths
BERES, Jean C., 75

Racine, May 3 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRUNEWALD, Richard Julius, 72

Union Grove, May 1 in Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOLUB, Joseph F., 59

Arkdale, Wis., formerly of Racine, May 4 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOWLAND, William H., 91

Racine, May 4 at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NEMITH, Gary, 66

Wheatland, May 1 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SCHMIDT, Sharon Ann, 79

Formerly of Racine, May 3 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SUMMERS, Cynthia J., 51

Racine, May 3, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WOODHULL, Richard, 63

Racine, May 4 at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

