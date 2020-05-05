BERES, Jean C., 75
Racine, May 3 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRUNEWALD, Richard Julius, 72
Union Grove, May 1 in Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HOLUB, Joseph F., 59
Arkdale, Wis., formerly of Racine, May 4 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOWLAND, William H., 91
Racine, May 4 at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
NEMITH, Gary, 66
Wheatland, May 1 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SCHMIDT, Sharon Ann, 79
Formerly of Racine, May 3 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SUMMERS, Cynthia J., 51
Racine, May 3, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WOODHULL, Richard, 63
Racine, May 4 at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
