Deaths

Deaths

ANDERSON, John H., 94

Racine, at his residence, Dec. 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CANADAY, Jacob “Jake” R., 25

Pleasant Prairie, Dec. 12, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DARGIN, David J., 61

Florrisant, Missouri, Racine, Dec. 2, at Willowcrest Health Care, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FLEEGER, Donald, 72

Racine, Dec. 16, at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JOANIS, Glenn E., 85

King, formerly of Racine, Dec. 16, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KORNACK, Larry A., 82

Racine, Dec. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOUTSOPOULOS, Dimitrios, 94

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Dec. 4, at Greek American Rehab Center, Wheeling, Illinois, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KUHN, Patricia A., 88

Muskego, formerly of Racine, Dec. 14, at Tudor Oaks Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAMB, Linda C., 75

Sturtevant, Dec. 11, at Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MOORE, Auther J., 78

Racine, Dec. 16, at Manor of Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RODRIGUEZ, Israel, 83

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 15, at Ascension All Saints, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

STINEHART, Diane G., 75

Formerly of Racine, Dec. 12, in Shorewood, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TIMPANO, Peter Cary, 47

Racine, Dec. 4, in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

