BENGSTON, Miles, 60
Mount Pleasant, May 25, at Aurora- St. Luke’s Hospital Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BUCHAL, Elizabeth A. "Ann"
Waterford, May 25 at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
DeSALVO, Thomas G., 83
Racine, May 25 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HOLBUS, Jean A., 88
Racine, Monday, May 25th, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOPPE, Jay C., 52
Waterford, May 23 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home Waterford.
