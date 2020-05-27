Deaths
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths

  • 0

BENGSTON, Miles, 60

Mount Pleasant, May 25, at Aurora- St. Luke’s Hospital Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BUCHAL, Elizabeth A. "Ann"

Waterford, May 25 at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DeSALVO, Thomas G., 83

Racine, May 25 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HOLBUS, Jean A., 88

Racine, Monday, May 25th, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOPPE, Jay C., 52

Waterford, May 23 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home Waterford.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders
Local News

Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

“Like many in Racine, I will be closely watching which businesses are protecting their employees and their customers, and which ones are not. I will not hesitate to publicly acknowledge good actors and bad ones,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “If cases are traced to a business because of violations of this new order, we will publicly identify that business and they will be shut down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News