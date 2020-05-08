Deaths
CHERKINIAN, Ann, 95

Racine, May 5 at Ascension All Saints, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine. 

MARTIN, Jermaine L., 49

Racine, May 7 at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 

ST. MARTIN, Rebeca "Becky" L., 50

Racine, May 7 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 

BROCK, Grace Ann (nee: Garski), 89

Caledonia, May 7 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine

ST. AMAND, Margaret J. "Peggy," 85

Racine, May 7 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 

LINDAU, Barry, 63

Waterford, May 2 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

 STEINLEY, Anne M., 64

Waterford, May 4 at her residents in Wind Lake, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

