CHERKINIAN, Ann, 95
Racine, May 5 at Ascension All Saints, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MARTIN, Jermaine L., 49
Racine, May 7 at Ascension All Saints, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ST. MARTIN, Rebeca "Becky" L., 50
Racine, May 7 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROCK, Grace Ann (nee: Garski), 89
Caledonia, May 7 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine
ST. AMAND, Margaret J. "Peggy," 85
Racine, May 7 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LINDAU, Barry, 63
Waterford, May 2 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
STEINLEY, Anne M., 64
Waterford, May 4 at her residents in Wind Lake, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
