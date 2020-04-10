GARCIA-FRAGOSO, Margarito Sr., 65
Racine, April 2 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren Ohio, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MERMAL, Donald J., 68
Rochester, April 9 at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
POST, Steven, E., 52
Butternut, Wis., formerly of Racine, March 18 at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
ROPIAK, Susan C., 72
Mount Pleasant, April 8 at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
