CHALKER, Elizabeth L. "Betty," 84
Racine, April 14, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DUNNE, Kathleen M., 72
Franklin, April 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Lila, 101
Racine, April 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NADIGER, John E., 46
Sturtevant, April 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RAMSEY, John R., 79
Racine, April 16, at Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
YOUNG, Damon V., Sr., 44
Racine, April 13, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!