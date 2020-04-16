Deaths
CHALKER, Elizabeth L. "Betty," 84

Racine, April 14, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DUNNE, Kathleen M., 72

Franklin, April 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Lila, 101

Racine, April 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NADIGER, John E., 46

Sturtevant, April 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMSEY, John R., 79

Racine,  April 16, at Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YOUNG, Damon V., Sr., 44

Racine, April 13, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

