BOWEN, Pamela Anne (nee: McDaniel), 72

Racine, June 15, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DUNK, Susan D., 55

Pleasant Prairie, June 17 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, William E., 94

Racine, June 16, at Muskego Health Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARZETTE, Sharon, 72

Racine, June 17, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALLENTA, Robert U., 90

Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Racine, June 17 at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

