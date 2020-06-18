BOWEN, Pamela Anne (nee: McDaniel), 72
Racine, June 15, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DUNK, Susan D., 55
Pleasant Prairie, June 17 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JENSEN, William E., 94
Racine, June 16, at Muskego Health Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARZETTE, Sharon, 72
Racine, June 17, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WALLENTA, Robert U., 90
Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Racine, June 17 at NHC Place Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
