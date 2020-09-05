Deaths: Sept. 5, 2020

ARNOLD, Shawn E., 46
Kansasville, Sept. 3, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
GEERTSEN, William “Bill” J., 98
Racine, Sept. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HAMMES, Antoinette “Toni” M., 78
Racine, Sept. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
IVANOSKI, Clarence C., 94
Racine, Aug. 26, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LARKIN, Judith I., 75
Racine, Sept. 3, at Grand Prairie Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PRAILES, Diane M., 77
Burlington, Sept. 3, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
STEINBAUER,
Norwood “Jim,” 77
Waterford, Sept. 2, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
