Deaths: May 2, 2020

BLONSKI, Matthew J., 34
Caledonia, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KETTERHAGEN, Gwendolyn E., 85
Burlington, May 1, at Arbor View Assisted Living, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LARSEN, James “Jim,” 85
Bristol, April 22, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
NOWAK, James, 70
Formerly of Waukesha, April 30, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SAYLES, Marilyn, 67
Kenosha, April 26, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
SARTO, Patrick D. “Pat,” 80
Mount Pleasant, April 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
THOMSON, Nancy S., 66
Racine, April 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
