Deaths: March 22
Deaths

Deaths: March 22

BURTON, Anthony, 61

Racine, March 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FLEISCHMAN, Michelle L., 47

Racine, March 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FRALIN, William A., Jr., 80

Racine, March 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, Thomas James, 74

Mount Pleasant, March 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HILGENBERG, Alma Jasso, 58

Racine, March 21, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JAGODZINSKI, David A., 54

Lake Geneva, March 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENKINS, Bessie A., 86

Racine, March 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Patricia L., 73

Racine, March 19, at St. John’s on the Lake, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOEPNICK, Daniel L., 71

Mount Pleasant, March 21, at Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MALVE-COLON, Raquel, 61

Racine, March 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

