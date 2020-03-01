Deaths: March 1
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: March 1

  • 0

CHRISTIANSON, Barbara, 62

Union Grove, Feb. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FLOCH, Louis J. M.D., 89

Racine, Feb. 27, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GREBETZ, Judith A., 82

Racine, Feb. 29, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JONES, Bessie, 81

Racine, Feb. 27, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KOLLMEYER, Verdell, 64

Burlington, Feb. 26, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OLSZEWSKI, Elizabeth R., 32

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 9, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

PANURE, Sandra J., 72

Burlington, Feb. 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

SADLON, Kathleen M., 73

Racine, Feb. 28, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Lillian E., 81

Racine, Feb. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZABLER, Christopher E., 62

Racine, Feb. 29, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News