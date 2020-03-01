Deaths: March 1

CHRISTIANSON, Barbara, 62
Union Grove, Feb. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
FLOCH, Louis J. M.D., 89
Racine, Feb. 27, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GREBETZ, Judith A., 82
Racine, Feb. 29, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
JONES, Bessie, 81
Racine, Feb. 27, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
KOLLMEYER, Verdell, 64
Burlington, Feb. 26, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
OLSZEWSKI, Elizabeth R., 32
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 9, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
PANURE, Sandra J., 72
Burlington, Feb. 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
SADLON, Kathleen M., 73
Racine, Feb. 28, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WILLIAMS, Lillian E., 81
Racine, Feb. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZABLER, Christopher E., 62
Racine, Feb. 29, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.