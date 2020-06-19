Deaths June 20
JOHNSON, Ruth, 91

Racine, June 18, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LAMPING, Frank Louis, 63Union Grove, June 18, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

LEE, Henry D., 80Racine, June 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SAVAGE, Annie, 87Racine, June 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

