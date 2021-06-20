 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: June 20, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: June 20, 2021

  • 0

PROCHASKA, Catherine A., 62

Racine, June 17, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

SCHMIDT, Barbara E., 100

Racine, June 17, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine

STIRLE, Erik J.P., 48

Racine, June 18, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

UDELL, Leroy R., 83

Racine, June 18, Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

ZDZIARSKI, Jean, 98

Racine, June 19, Primrose Retirement Community, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News