Deaths: June 19, 2022

BRANTNER, Charles Kenton, 70
Racine, June 10, residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
ELHOLM, Françoise, 99
June 14, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
JOHNSON, John F., 76
Burlington, June 18, residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
JUNG, Ronald, 95
Waterford, June 9, at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living Facility, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MALDONADO, Henry G., 65
Racine, June 14, residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
PETERSON, Todd A., 47
Burlington, June 16, residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
SCHOEWE, James R., 71
Waterford, June 16, residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
SNYDER, Jessie M., 94
Salem, June 18, at Archwood Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.