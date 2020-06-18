Deaths, June 18, 2020
CARREON-HERRERA, Enrique, 55

Racine, June 17, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CHECKI, George J., 90

Racine, June 15, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GATZKE, Eric M., 42

Racine, June 15, in Necedah, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRACEFFA, Joseph R., 85

Racine, June 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROBINSON, William C., 35

Waterford, June 14, in Waukegan, Ill., Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SILVASI, Dorothy J., 93

Racine, June 15, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

