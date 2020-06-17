Deaths, June 17, 2020

COOPER, Suzanne E. (nee: Christensen), 86
Franksville, June 11, at Lakeshore of Siena, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
JACKSON, Albert C., 73
Racine, June 13 at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GIANOU, John, 68
Racine, June 14 at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RENPAUL, Gerald “Gerry” Donald Hiawatha, 94
Racine, June 15 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
