Deaths: July 11, 2020
  • 0

ATKINSON, Sandrews E., 63

Racine, July 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BECK, Deanna R., 70

Waterford, July 9, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

CONNOR, Roberta, 68

Bohners Lake, July 9, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

EISENMAN, Patrick J., 48

Racine, July 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GEORGE, Jeanette R., 83

Mount Pleasant, July 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

OLIVER, James O. Sr., 83

Racine, July 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PELLETIER, Mary “Toni” A., 70

LaFeria, Texas, July 8, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SEXTON, Doris E., 88

Mount Pleasant, July 9, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

