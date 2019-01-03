BARBER, Jerrid B., 41

Racine, Dec. 27, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ELDERBROOK, Bernice, 90

Waterford, Jan. 2, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LOKEN, Erik T., 62

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POLKKY, Sandra L., 79

Formerly of Franksville, Jan. 2, Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield,  Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TOMASEK, Geraldine "Gerry," 93

Racine, Jan. 2, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments