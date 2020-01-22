Deaths: Jan. 22, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: Jan. 22, 2020

BEADLES, Charles H., 81

Racine, Jan. 19, at Villa At Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BRIGMAN, Germaine C., 91

Racine, Jan. 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JENSEN, Richard J., 90

Rhinelander, formerly of Racine, Jan. 19, at Grace Lodge Assisted Living, Rhinelander, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MARKUS, Darlene M., 86

Racine, Jan. 21, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

METZ, Joan A., 86

Racine, Jan. 21, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MOORE, Lela E., 77

Jan. 21, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILSON, Beth A., 55

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 20, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

