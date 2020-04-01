Deaths for April 1

KOENIG, Russell G., 61
Spring Prairie, March 29, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory, Burlington.
LARRY, Llewellyn S., 50
Racine, March 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LENNOX, Kenneth L., 75
Racine, formerly of Madison, March 30, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MICK, Carolyn “Lynn” J., 81
East Troy, March 30, at Pine Brook Pointe, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory, Burlington.
