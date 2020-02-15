Deaths: Feb. 16, 2020

ATKISSON, Byron E. “Big B,” 55
Racine, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMPSON, Darlene A., 75
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PINNO, Albert, 88
Racine, Feb. 15, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
CREMER, Suzanne E., 74
Racine, Feb. 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
COLBURN, George R., 70
Waterford, Feb. 15, at the Elder Care Apartments, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
SALLEE, Sarah, 82
Union Grove, Feb. 14 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
YUGO, Susan, 70
Racine, Feb. 13 at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant