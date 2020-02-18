Deaths: Feb. 18, 2020

DAVIDSON, Eddie L., 46
Racine, Feb. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
DIENER, Jennifer J., 48
Yorkville, Feb. 15, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
FETTES, Rose M., 87
Kansasville, Feb. 16, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HARRIS, Margaret R., 80
Racine, Feb. 17, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JACOBSON, Eugene A., 89
Racine, Feb. 14, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KILDAHL, Phillip A., 86
Racine, Feb. 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
NEWMAN, Dorothy M., 92
Sheboygan, Feb. 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
PATZKE, Daniel P., 67
Racine, Feb. 16, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PFOST, Barry W., 57
Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PIETKIVITCH, Albert “Al,” 91
Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SMITH, John D. “Smitty,” 75
Racine, Feb. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SWEETMAN, William L., 61
Sturtevant, Feb. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.