Deaths: Feb. 18, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Feb. 18, 2020

  • 0

DAVIDSON, Eddie L., 46

Racine, Feb. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DIENER, Jennifer J., 48

Yorkville, Feb. 15, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FETTES, Rose M., 87

Kansasville, Feb. 16, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HARRIS, Margaret R., 80

Racine, Feb. 17, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JACOBSON, Eugene A., 89

Racine, Feb. 14, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KILDAHL, Phillip A., 86

Racine, Feb. 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NEWMAN, Dorothy M., 92

Sheboygan, Feb. 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PATZKE, Daniel P., 67

Racine, Feb. 16, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PFOST, Barry W., 57

Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PIETKIVITCH, Albert “Al,” 91

Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, John D. “Smitty,” 75

Racine, Feb. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SWEETMAN, William L., 61

Sturtevant, Feb. 15, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News