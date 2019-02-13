BOUDREAU, Margaret I., 89

Racine, Feb. 12, at Kenosha Estates, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Louis R., 91

Racine, Feb. 11, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

ZUNIGA, Leticia M., 28

Feb. 10, at UW Hospital and Clinics, Madison, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

