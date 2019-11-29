James M. Sobieski, Age 55, of Franklin, Passed away on November 25, 2019, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester
Deaths: Dec. 1, 2019
Related to this story
Most Popular
You have questions. I have some answers.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Tasha Ratliff was treading water financially and needed a new job.
-
- 5 min to read
RACINE — Three-year-old Collin and his 2-year-old brother Julius watched Disney’s “Dumbo” on Friday morning while sitting shirtless on a bed i…
The driver, who was suspected to have been inebriated, was reportedly taken away in an ambulance. Nobody else was hurt.
-
- 5 min to read
In two years, two different tenants have complained about how rundown a house on Grove Avenue is. The first tenants moved out, upset with their landlord. The second tenants got evicted after they tried to do something about it.
A Racine man, formerly of Chicago, faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a street fight. He was allegedly caught on video wielding a handgun during the fight.
A new George Mason University study has found that economic development subsidies, specifically Wisconsin's incentives for the controversial Foxconn project, could cause more economic harm than good.
Monica Tomasello knew her son, Logan, better than anyone knew him.
The Village of Waterford may have violated the First Amendment by blocking a member of one of its own committees on Facebook, The Journal Times has discovered.
RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly beat a boy with a cord for missing a school assignment is facing child abuse charges.