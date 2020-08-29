 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 29, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: Aug. 29, 2020

  • 0

HELVICK, Michael J., 42

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LASSITER, James P., 66

Racine, Aug. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHUMACHER, Timothy L., 56

Burlington, Aug. 26, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

WINKOWSKI, Carolyn A., 86

Sturtevant, Aug. 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed
Local News

Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

WATCH HERE: Not long before a young man who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests was accused of killing two people and injuring a third, video shows law enforcement giving the man water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.” Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News