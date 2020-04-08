Deaths: April 8, 2020

FARINA, Anthony “Tony” S., 54
Mount Pleasant, April 6, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LONDRE, Dennis S., 69
Racine April 6, resident, at Ascension Hospital Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
RADTKE-LAU, Becky L., 85
Mount Pleasant, April 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WILLIAMS, Guy, 68
Burlington, April 4, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!