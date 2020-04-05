Deaths: April 5
Deaths

Deaths: April 5

BUENKER, John D., 82

Racine, April 4, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FOAT, Guy C., 59

Burlington, March 31, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

JOHNSON, Thomas “Tom” Milo, 66

Yorkville, April 3, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LEVISEUR, Robert L., 68

Sturtevant, April 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NIAZI, Jerilee J., 73

Racine, April 3, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THRONSON, Louis F., 94

Mayville, formerly of Racine, March 31, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

