Deaths: April 5

BUENKER, John D., 82
Racine, April 4, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FOAT, Guy C., 59
Burlington, March 31, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
JOHNSON, Thomas “Tom” Milo, 66
Yorkville, April 3, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LEVISEUR, Robert L., 68
Sturtevant, April 3, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NIAZI, Jerilee J., 73
Racine, April 3, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THRONSON, Louis F., 94
Mayville, formerly of Racine, March 31, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
