 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices: Sept. 18, 2022

  • 0

CARRINGTON, Mary M. 88

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 12, at Brighton Gardens of Wheaton, Ill., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DORF, Mark Raymond, 72

Wind Point, Sept. 14, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAGMAN, Rose. C., 97

Racine, Sept. 16, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANEK, Arline J., 84

Racine, Sept. 16, at her residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KIRCHNER, Lori K. (nee: Pfuhl), 59

People are also reading…

Waterford, Sept. 15, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MARTINEZ, Mario K., 89

Racine, Sept. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETRAKIS, Theodore J., 79

Racine, Sept. 14, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETTIT, Robert Todd, 79

Racine, Sept. 16, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STENAVICH, Anne R., 95

Janesville, formerly of Racine, Sept. 15, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News