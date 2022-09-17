Death Notices: Sept. 18, 2022

CARRINGTON, Mary M. 88
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 12, at Brighton Gardens of Wheaton, Ill., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DORF, Mark Raymond, 72
Wind Point, Sept. 14, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HAGMAN, Rose. C., 97
Racine, Sept. 16, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HANEK, Arline J., 84
Racine, Sept. 16, at her residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KIRCHNER, Lori K. (nee: Pfuhl), 59
Waterford, Sept. 15, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MARTINEZ, Mario K., 89
Racine, Sept. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETRAKIS, Theodore J., 79
Racine, Sept. 14, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETTIT, Robert Todd, 79
Racine, Sept. 16, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STENAVICH, Anne R., 95
Janesville, formerly of Racine, Sept. 15, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.