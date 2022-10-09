DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 9, 2022

EVANS, Lena, 85
Racine, Oct. 8, at Amazing Grace Christian Home in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HELLAND, Suelen, 72
Racine, Oct. 7, at AccentCare in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOLTHAUS, Lyle J., 79
Racine, Oct. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOENIG, Doris K., 83,
Racine, Oct. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEANS, George
Waunakee, formerly of Racine, Oct. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NASS, Paul N., 72,
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SOMOGYI, Joseph Wagner, 41
Durango, Colo., formerly of Racine, Sept. 25, in Durango, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VANELLA, Terryl ‘Terri’ Joy, 74
Racine, Oct. 5, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VILLALOBOS, Frances L., 76
Racine, Oct. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WESTER, Rev. Charles H., 89
Racine, Oct. 7, at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.