Death notices for Thursday
0 comments
Deaths

Death notices for Thursday

  • 0

CACCIOTTI, David A., 61

Racine, Dec. 4 at Home Harbor of Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

CROWE, Rukija, 49

Racine, Dec. 3 at her home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

DOTSON, Jane T., 46

Racine, Dec. 4 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRIGORIAN, Chatschik, 101

Racine, Dec. 3 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

MANDLI, Jodi Lee Hartig, 62

Racine, Nov. 30 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PECK, Lawrence W., 72

Racine, Dec. 3 at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETRICK, Janet L., 68

Racine, Dec. 2 at her home Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

TOVAR, Guadalupe P., 62

Racine, Nov. 30 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

THOMAS, Apostle, 76

Racine, Nov. 30 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News