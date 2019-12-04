Death notices for Thursday

CACCIOTTI, David A., 61
Racine, Dec. 4 at Home Harbor of Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
CROWE, Rukija, 49
Racine, Dec. 3 at her home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
DOTSON, Jane T., 46
Racine, Dec. 4 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRIGORIAN, Chatschik, 101
Racine, Dec. 3 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
MANDLI, Jodi Lee Hartig, 62
Racine, Nov. 30 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PECK, Lawrence W., 72
Racine, Dec. 3 at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PETRICK, Janet L., 68
Racine, Dec. 2 at her home Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
TOVAR, Guadalupe P., 62
Racine, Nov. 30 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
THOMAS, Apostle, 76
Racine, Nov. 30 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.