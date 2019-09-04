CODY, George Edward Cody, 63

Racine, Aug. 29 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSEN, Ruth Bernice, 98

Racine, Sept. 2, Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHLOSSER, Elizabeth L. "Betty," 85

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 31 at Crossroads Care Center in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SEEGER, Joyce M., 88

Racine, Sept. 3 at Home Harbor in Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

