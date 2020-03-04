Death notices for Thursday, Mar 5
0 comments
Death notices

Death notices for Thursday, Mar 5

  • 0

HEIDE, Bruce W., 66

Feb. 23 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall, in Dover,  Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIEBKE, Robert Allen "Bob," 68

Waterford, Feb. 28 in Iron River, Mich., Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MACEMON, Izabella “Bella” M., 3

Racine, Feb. 29, at her residence Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURPHY, Mark D., 60

Racine, March 3 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VESLEY, Vaclav, 74

Lyons, March 1 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News