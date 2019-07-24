BAGDASARIAN, Rose D., 91
Racine, July 21 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GEDEMER, Marian L. Gedemer, 88
Rowland Heights, Calif., formerly of Racine, July 23 at her home in Rowland Heights, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HERMANS, John R., 67
Racine, July 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LUCHT, Elaine, 75
Mount Pleasant, July 23 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROGNSVOOG, Vivian C., 100
Racine, July 22 at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.