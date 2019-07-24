BAGDASARIAN, Rose D., 91

Racine, July 21 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GEDEMER, Marian L. Gedemer, 88

Rowland Heights, Calif., formerly of Racine, July 23 at her home in Rowland Heights, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HERMANS, John R., 67

Racine, July 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUCHT, Elaine, 75

Mount Pleasant, July 23 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROGNSVOOG, Vivian C., 100

Racine, July 22 at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments