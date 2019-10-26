DiTOMASSO, Esther M., 90

Caledonia, Oct. 25 at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

EHIOROBO, Dr. Terry O., 53

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 24 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

McCAULEY, J. Felix, 87

Racine, Oct. 24 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

McCOMBS, Matthew D., 50

Hollywood, Calif., formerly of Racine, Oct. 21, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home an Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MELIS, John P., 56

Racine, Oct 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SHELDON, Amy M., 56

Racine, Oct. 26 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

URICK, Scott Thomas, 55

Oct. 24 at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WATTLES, Philip A., 47

Kenosha, Oct. 19 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

