LUXEM, Karen M., 62

Racine, Aug. 8, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MATT, Erma, 94

Racine, Aug. 9, at Francis House in South Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 

MULVEY-RUSKA, Elaine, 86

Racine, Aug. 9, at Ascension-All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VITE, Beverly M., 82

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Aug. 9, at the Woods of Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

LEON, Joseph, 83

Racine, Aug. 5, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 

CHRISTENSEN, Anne Marie, 90

Racine, Aug. 7, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

VOGT, David J., 55

Racine, Aug. 9, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments