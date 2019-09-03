BROWN, Patricia L., 83

Sturtevant, Aug. 27 at Killarney Court in Sturtevant, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GLASSEN, Paul J., 84

Racine, Sept. 2, at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MENTEL, Florian, 76

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Racine, Sept. 2 at Ascension Franklin Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHIEMANN, Lee S., 54

Burlington, Sept. 2, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VOLK, Robert J. “Rob,” 50

Racine, Sept. 2, Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments