FREY, Edward J., 89

Burlington, Aug. 8, Aurora Medical Center of Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LANGAN, James R. Sr. 71

Spring Prairie, Aug. 6, at his residence.

Mealy Funeral Home

MILLER, Sally J., 80

Burlington, Aug. 8, Aurora Medical Center of Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SORENSON, Gustave R., 71

Racine, Aug. 5, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

