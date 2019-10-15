Deaths: Oct. 15, 2019

BEHRENS, Lyman, 74
Waukegan, Ill., Oct. 11, at Northshore Highland Park Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FLIESS, Carol E., 83
Town of Paris, Oct. 13, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SEARCY, Issac, 65
Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Racine, Oct. 12 at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach, Fla., Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home, Jackson, Tenn.
