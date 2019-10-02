ALTENBACH, Kurt, 73

Racine, Oct. 2 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

HENNING, Dorothy S., 80

Racine, Sept. 17 at Villa at Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments