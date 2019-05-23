CATE, Rick N., 67

Kenosha, May 20 in Rhinelander, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FISH, Elaine I., 93

Union Grove, May 17 at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GREER, Rudolph, 75

Racine, May 20 at Clement Zablocki Veterans Medical Center in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KUIPER, Ruth Ann, 95

Mount Pleasant, May 22, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ROONEY, Marty G., 51 

Mount Pleasant, May 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

