COLVIN, William J., 78
Racine, June 12, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KATT, Louise A., 85
Racine, June 12 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KOVACIK, Sheri Lee, 60
June 11 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MANDERNACK, Ralph “Bud”, 87
June 12, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MORGENROTH, James A., 73
Racine, June 9 in Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
SAWASKY, Collin J., 22
Racine, June 10, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
