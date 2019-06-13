COLVIN, William J., 78

Racine, June 12, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KATT, Louise A., 85

Racine, June 12 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOVACIK, Sheri Lee, 60

June 11 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MANDERNACK, Ralph “Bud”, 87

June 12, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MORGENROTH, James A., 73

Racine, June 9 in Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SAWASKY, Collin J., 22

Racine, June 10, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

