Death notices for Jan. 23
Deaths

HALL, Eugene V., 87

Racine, Jan. 19 at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. Maresh- Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MADSEN, Judith A., 88

Racine, Jan. 18 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

METZ, Joan A., 86

Racine, Jan. 21  at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SIMONSEN, Elizabeth M., 96

Racine, Jan. 21 at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SWEET, Marjorie H., 94

Racine, Jan. 18 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

