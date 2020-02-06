Death notices for Friday
RACINE — The Department of Public Works plans to launch its new system for handling solid waste, bulky items, recycling and yard waste on Monday.
RACINE — City of Racine computer systems were infected by ransomware early Friday morning, and remained that way late Sunday afternoon.
RACINE — The former Max is now just a four-decades-long memory, as the little corner tavern is headed for a new name with new owners.
Police have released images of all four suspects. They are accused of using forgery to withdraw more than $1,800.
RACINE — Groups of family and friends cozied up with winter picnics this weekend at the Racine Zoo.
Union Grove High School
RACINE — A former Racine man whose 2015 vehicular homicide conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals is now facing a felony …
RACINE COUNTY — Last summer, St. John Properties began constructing a $21 million, approximately 200,000-square-foot office/light industrial c…
RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin students in the private school voucher program are not the only ones with access to school choice. Through open enro…