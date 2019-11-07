Death notices for Friday, Nov. 8
0 comments
Deaths

Death notices for Friday, Nov. 8

  • 0

CHIAPPE-ZARECKI, Rose M., 95

Racine, Nov. 6 at Elizabeth Residence, Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAVIS, Walter E. Sr., 84

Racine, Nov. 4 at Safe Harbour Homes, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FALKNER, Herman Earl, 75

Union Grove, Nov. 7, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Sturino Funeral Home

GEOGHAN, Catherine T., 89

Formerly of Racine, Nov. 6 at Clement Manor in Greenfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOLMBERG, Richard Evard, 91

Lithia, Fla., Nov. 6 in Florida, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

PEYTON, Jerome, 89

Racine, Nov 5. at Racine Commons, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News