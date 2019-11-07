Death notices for Friday, Nov. 8

CHIAPPE-ZARECKI, Rose M., 95
Racine, Nov. 6 at Elizabeth Residence, Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DAVIS, Walter E. Sr., 84
Racine, Nov. 4 at Safe Harbour Homes, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
FALKNER, Herman Earl, 75
Union Grove, Nov. 7, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
Sturino Funeral Home
GEOGHAN, Catherine T., 89
Formerly of Racine, Nov. 6 at Clement Manor in Greenfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOLMBERG, Richard Evard, 91
Lithia, Fla., Nov. 6 in Florida, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
PEYTON, Jerome, 89
Racine, Nov 5. at Racine Commons, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.